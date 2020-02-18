You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to reduce flights across network due to virus impact

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 12:04 PM

AB_sia_180220.jpg
Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

[SYDNEY] Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Tuesday it will temporarily cut flights across its global network in March, April and May due to weaker demand as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

Destinations that are among those with services reduced include Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo, Seoul, Jakarta, Sydney and Mumbai, the airline said on its website.

The airline had already announced major cuts to flights to mainland China and Hong Kong. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 12:10 PM
Life & Culture

Is coffee good for you?

[NEW YORK] We've come a long way from the cans of Folgers that filled our grandparents' cupboards, with our oat milk...

Feb 18, 2020 12:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Dutch court set to rule in US$50b Yukos appeal

[MOSCOW] A Dutch appeals court is set to hand down a landmark ruling Tuesday in a complex case involving defunct...

Feb 18, 2020 12:06 PM
Consumer

A giant milk industry merger moves closer with a US$425m deal

[CHICAGO] It's a hard time to be a dairy farmer in America: The nationwide decline in milk consumption and the...

Feb 18, 2020 11:54 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall as coronavirus hits earnings, growth

[HONG KONG] Asian markets tumbled on Tuesday after Apple warned the new coronavirus had hit output and demand in...

Feb 18, 2020 11:51 AM
Consumer

India's poultry sales decline after coronavirus rumours linked to chickens

[MUMBAI] India's poultry industry has lost 13 billion rupees (S$252.9 million) in three weeks after speculation on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly