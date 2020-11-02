Singapore Airlines' Training Centre tours see 'overwhelming demand'

The tours are part of a trio of initiatives launched by SIA to engage its customers even as Covid-19 has sharply reduced the number of flights it can operate.

[SINGAPORE] Demand has been overwhelming for behind-the-scenes tours of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Training Centre after bookings opened on Sunday morning, the national carrier said.

More than 6,800 bookings were received and registrations were closed after nine hours due to "overwhelming demand", SIA said on Sunday evening.

Bookings opened at 10am on Sunday and closed at 7pm. Up to five people can be registered under one booking.

Those who have secured a slot for the Inside Singapore Airlines tours will be able to tour the training facility in Upper Changi on one of four days over the last two weekends of November. There is a maximum capacity of 500 customers on each day.

Announced on Sept 29, the tours are part of a trio of initiatives launched by SIA to engage its customers even as Covid-19 has sharply reduced the number of flights the national carrier can operate.

The other two initiatives involve letting customers dine in an SIA A380 plane at Changi Airport and delivering first or business-class meals to customers' homes.

SIA said on Sunday that add-on experiences to the Inside Singapore Airlines tours also received overwhelming response and were oversubscribed.

They include a flight simulator experience with very limited slots for each day, tasting sessions for SIA's wine selection, grooming workshops on how to get the Singapore Girl look, and experiences for children to learn what it is like to be a pilot or an A380 Business Class cabin crew member.

The Inside Singapore Airlines tours cost S$15 for children aged between three and 12, and S$30 for adults, excluding goods and service tax.

The add-on experiences, excluding GST, range from S$38 for the wine appreciation session for one person to S$500 for a flight simulator experience for up to three people per booking.

Customers who successfully booked slots for the tours and add-ons will receive an e-mail within three working days. They must then submit their payment within 48 hours to confirm their bookings.

All tours and add-on options will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis and confirmed on payment.

"SIA is grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Inside Singapore Airlines experience," said the airline.

SIA shares were down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent at S$3.38 as at the midday break on Monday.

Ticket costs for a tour of SIA's training facility Ticket type Price (excluding GST) Adult admission ticket (Inclusive of free meal)* *Inclusive of free meal S$30 Child admission ticket (for ages 3-12)* *Inclusive of free meal S$15 Add-on flight simulator experience* *Price is for a group booking for a 30min session in the flight simulator. Up to three participants can take part in each session. S$500 Add-on: Junior cabin crew experience* *Each child will be gifted their own SIA sarong kebaya uniform S$88 Add-on: Wine appreciation experience S$38 Add-on: Grooming workshop* *Participants will get a gift of a Lancome make-up palette S$88

