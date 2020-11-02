You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines' Training Centre tours see 'overwhelming demand'

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 12:08 PM

SIA_Reuters.jpg
The tours are part of a trio of initiatives launched by SIA to engage its customers even as Covid-19 has sharply reduced the number of flights it can operate.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Demand has been overwhelming for behind-the-scenes tours of the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Training Centre after bookings opened on Sunday morning, the national carrier said.

More than 6,800 bookings were received and registrations were closed after nine hours due to "overwhelming demand", SIA said on Sunday evening.

Bookings opened at 10am on Sunday and closed at 7pm. Up to five people can be registered under one booking.

Those who have secured a slot for the Inside Singapore Airlines tours will be able to tour the training facility in Upper Changi on one of four days over the last two weekends of November. There is a maximum capacity of 500 customers on each day.

Announced on Sept 29, the tours are part of a trio of initiatives launched by SIA to engage its customers even as Covid-19 has sharply reduced the number of flights the national carrier can operate.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The other two initiatives involve letting customers dine in an SIA A380 plane at Changi Airport and delivering first or business-class meals to customers' homes.

SIA said on Sunday that add-on experiences to the Inside Singapore Airlines tours also received overwhelming response and were oversubscribed.

They include a flight simulator experience with very limited slots for each day, tasting sessions for SIA's wine selection, grooming workshops on how to get the Singapore Girl look, and experiences for children to learn what it is like to be a pilot or an A380 Business Class cabin crew member.

The Inside Singapore Airlines tours cost S$15 for children aged between three and 12, and S$30 for adults, excluding goods and service tax.

The add-on experiences, excluding GST, range from S$38 for the wine appreciation session for one person to S$500 for a flight simulator experience for up to three people per booking.

Customers who successfully booked slots for the tours and add-ons will receive an e-mail within three working days. They must then submit their payment within 48 hours to confirm their bookings.

All tours and add-on options will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis and confirmed on payment.

"SIA is grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to the Inside Singapore Airlines experience," said the airline.

SIA shares were down S$0.01 or 0.3 per cent at S$3.38 as at the midday break on Monday.

Ticket costs for a tour of SIA's training facility
Ticket type Price (excluding GST)

Adult admission ticket (Inclusive of free meal)*

*Inclusive of free meal

 S$30

Child admission ticket (for ages 3-12)*

*Inclusive of free meal

 S$15

Add-on flight simulator experience*

*Price is for a group booking for a 30min session in the flight simulator. Up to three participants can take part in each session.

 S$500

Add-on: Junior cabin crew experience*

*Each child will be gifted their own SIA sarong kebaya uniform

 S$88
Add-on: Wine appreciation experience S$38

Add-on: Grooming workshop*

*Participants will get a gift of a Lancome make-up palette

 S$88

THE STRAITS TIMES

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 03:47 PM
Energy & Commodities

Ambitious but controversial: Japan's new hydrogen project

[TOKYO] Japan's new 2050 deadline for carbon neutrality has thrown a spotlight on its efforts to find new, greener...

Nov 2, 2020 03:32 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks mark best day in over two months on strong exports, China data

[SEOUL] South Korean shares on Monday marked their sharpest daily gain in more than two months as strong domestic...

Nov 2, 2020 03:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Slump in Nordic power prices prompts hedging revival

[OSLO] After years of decline, the trading of Nordic power contracts is increasing again as electricity producers...

Nov 2, 2020 03:18 PM
Government & Economy

More than 1,900 jobs available in early childhood sector; 8 in 10 for PMETs

[SINGAPORE] More than 1,900 jobs are on offer in the early childhood sector, with eight in 10 for professionals,...

Nov 2, 2020 03:17 PM
Government & Economy

New framework lets small and micro firms renegotiate contracts, terminate without penalty

SMALL and micro enterprises hit by Covid-19 will have a six-week window in which to renegotiate certain contracts,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

US election boils down to six swing states

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for