You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore banks averaged 4.2% total returns in August: SGX

Fri, Sep 04, 2020 - 5:10 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

LOCAL lenders DBS, OCBC and United Overseas Bank (UOB) averaged 4.2 per cent total returns in August 2020, outpacing the median total return of the top quartile of global banking stocks by market value.

All three banks distributed dividends in the month and saw their average 2.6 per cent price return for the month extended to a 4.2 per cent total return, according to the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) market update on Friday.

By comparison, the top quartile of global banking stocks by market value generated a median total return of 1.6 per cent over the month.

SGX said the banks have gradually increased quarterly net interest income to above S$4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2015 and above S$5 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, maintaining a combined net interest income of S$5.4 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

DBS and OCBC remained among the top 10 constituents of the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan Sustainable Yield Index in the month. UOB, along with Hong Kong-listed CK Hutchison Holdings, were displaced by Hyundai Motor and Sun Hung Kai Properties.

SEE ALSO

MAS move on access to SGD, USD for banks 'a pre-emptive measure'

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Constituents meet financial and operating strength criteria, with emphasis on strong balance sheets and the ability to generate cash flow.

Potential fiscal 2020 dividend yields for DBS, OCBC and UOB could be as high as between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent based on current market prices, according to SGX.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore recently directed the three banks to cap dividends at 60 per cent of fiscal 2019 levels to bolster the ability to continue to support the credit needs of businesses and consumers, as well as absorb economic shocks.

As at 4.06pm, DBS shares were trading down S$0.14 or 0.7 per cent to S$20.62, UOB fell S$0.12 or 0.6 per cent to S$19.47, while OCBC dropped S$0.06 or 0.7 per cent to S$8.57.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 4, 2020 05:27 PM
Government & Economy

UK sees just 30-40% chance of Brexit trade deal: The Times

[LONDON] Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only a 30-40 per cent chance that...

Sep 4, 2020 05:19 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia regulator eases lending rules for electric vehicles

[JAKARTA] Indonesia has eased lending rules for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) and on business loans linked...

Sep 4, 2020 05:18 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 0.46...

Sep 4, 2020 05:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Cyberattacks seen pushing up risk premiums for US stocks

[SINGAPORE] US equity investors are demanding higher risk premiums to compensate for rising cyber threats as the...

Sep 4, 2020 04:54 PM
Consumer

Singapore Yacht Show latest high-profile event that Covid claims

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Yacht Show became the latest large-scale affair to be cancelled this year due to the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Broker's take: DBS says market hasn't priced in Phase Three reopening for ComfortDelGro

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB positive on FCT's AsiaRetail Fund, Bedok Point deals

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Property, CMT, CCT, PLife Reit

Thye Hong family's 101,550 sq ft GCB site creates buzz in market

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.