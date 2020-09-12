Singapore banks' dividend cap may last beyond FY20: DBS

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
IT is possible that the dividend cap for Singapore banks could be extended into FY21, given the lower net interest income, relatively soft credit demand and uncertainty over asset quality, said DBS Group Research.
This comes as lower-for-longer rates are likely to weigh...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes