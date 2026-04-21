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Singapore banks rival JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs in long-term shareholder returns

DBS, OCBC and UOB have beaten global benchmarks and some of the biggest US lenders over the past 20 years

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Tue, Apr 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM — Updated Wed, Apr 22, 2026 · 07:41 AM
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    • DBS ranks second globally for 10-year TSR among the world’s top 100 listed banks by assets from end-2015 to end-2025, trailing only Morgan Stanley.
    • DBS ranks second globally for 10-year TSR among the world’s top 100 listed banks by assets from end-2015 to end-2025, trailing only Morgan Stanley. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    [SINGAPORE] For all the attention lavished on Wall Street’s biggest banks, Singapore-based investors would have done just as well – or better – backing lenders on the Republic’s shores over the past two decades.

    Across five-year, 10-year and 20-year periods, total shareholder returns (TSR) delivered by Singapore’s three banks – also South-east Asia’s largest lenders by assets – have matched, and in some cases outpaced, local and global benchmarks.

    Leading the pack is DBS , whose 20-year TSR in Singdollar terms stood at 955.7 per cent as at last Friday’s (Apr 17) close. Put another way, every S$1 invested in 2006 would have grown to about S$10.56.

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    DBSOCBCUOBSingapore banksBankingAGM/EGMRetail investors

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