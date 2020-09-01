Singapore banks' weak operating environment weighing on ratings: Fitch

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE banks' core capital ratios should be sustained at around 14 per cent over the next few years, or they risk triggering a rating downgrade, warned Fitch Ratings.
This comes as deteriorating asset quality and profitability is likely to put downward pressure on capital ratios at a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes