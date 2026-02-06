Singapore bets on K-pop’s soft power for long-term tourism and branding gains

Upcoming BTS concerts expected to lift tourism, though economic impact may be shy of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour effect

BTS will perform here for four nights in December, making Singapore the boy band's longest tour stop in South-east Asia. PHOTO: EPA

[SINGAPORE] Exclusive concert deals, destination partnerships and a K-pop training academy – Singapore is betting big on South Korean pop culture as part of a longer-term push to boost tourism and reinforce its position as a regional entertainment hub.

Rather than view K-pop as a direct tourism revenue stream, the city-state is leveraging the Korean Wave to strengthen its experience economy and brand appeal, while benefiting from downstream tourism spending, observers said.

K-pop reinforces Singapore’s stance as a vibrant lifestyle and entertainment hub, said Wong King Yin, a senior marketing lecturer at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).