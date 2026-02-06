Singapore bets on K-pop’s soft power for long-term tourism and branding gains
Upcoming BTS concerts expected to lift tourism, though economic impact may be shy of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour effect
- BTS will perform here for four nights in December, making Singapore the boy band's longest tour stop in South-east Asia. PHOTO: EPA
[SINGAPORE] Exclusive concert deals, destination partnerships and a K-pop training academy – Singapore is betting big on South Korean pop culture as part of a longer-term push to boost tourism and reinforce its position as a regional entertainment hub.
Rather than view K-pop as a direct tourism revenue stream, the city-state is leveraging the Korean Wave to strengthen its experience economy and brand appeal, while benefiting from downstream tourism spending, observers said.
K-pop reinforces Singapore’s stance as a vibrant lifestyle and entertainment hub, said Wong King Yin, a senior marketing lecturer at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).
