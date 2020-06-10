Singapore business sentiment remains downbeat for Q3: survey

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
BUSINESS sentiment among local firms remains downbeat for the third quarter of this year, but has improved from the previous quarter's record low amid the economy's gradual reopening.
Particularly, the manufacturing and financial services sectors anticipate a slightly...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes