The Business Times
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Singapore capital eyes Hong Kong’s commercial bargains, student housing plays

City-state accounts for 46% of total foreign commercial investment volume in year to date

Jean Low

Jean Low

Published Mon, Sep 28, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Savills’ Godfrey Cheng says Singapore buyers are drawn to commercial assets, for which rent collection and management are more straightforward than with residential deals.
    • Savills’ Godfrey Cheng says Singapore buyers are drawn to commercial assets, for which rent collection and management are more straightforward than with residential deals. PHOTO: SAVILLS

    [HONG KONG] Singapore capital is flowing into Hong Kong’s property market, targeting yield-driven commercial assets as they are easier to manage remotely, said Godfrey Cheng, senior director and head of the chief investment office in Savills Hong Kong. 

    He said in an interview with The Business Times that Singapore buyers are gravitating towards commercial assets where rent collection and management are more straightforward; residential deals are a tougher sell.

    He said of these investors: “They prefer commercial, which is easier to handle; for residential, they may face very fierce competition from local and Chinese investors.

    Hong Kong propertyHong KongProperty investmentAsean

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