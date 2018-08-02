You are here

Leading lights in corporate governance

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 5:50 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BT_20180802_RMSCAW7XT_3513735.jpg
Gathering for the grand finale of the awards event are guest of honour Ng Chee Meng, Minister, Prime Minister's Office, award winners and organisers of the Singapore Corporate Awards 2018.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAMFBY_3513734.jpg
Best CFOs (from second left) Ms Lim Cheng Cheng, group chief financial officer, Singtel; Chong Chou Yuen, group chief financial officer, Tuan Sing Holdings; and Kenneth Liew, chief financial officer, Japan Foods Holding. They are flanked by Ong Khiaw Hong (extreme left), chief executive, ACRA; and Shariq Barmaky (extreme right), chairman of the Best CFO Award judging panel and regional managing partner of Deloitte South-east Asia.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAEHWY_3513738.jpg
Best CEOs (from left) Melvin Teo, group chief executive officer, Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd; Alexander Hungate, president & chief executive Officer, SATS Ltd; and Christopher Borch, chief executive officer, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAMY94_3513733.jpg
Wong Wei Kong (left), editor, The Business Times and Tham Sai Choy, first vice-chairman of Singapore Institute of Directors.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCA7C7P_3513730.jpg
From left: Guest of honour Ng Chee Meng, Minister, Prime Minister's Office; Euleen Goh, board member, DBS Holdings; and Willie Cheng, chairman, Singapore Institute of Directors. DBS Group was conferred a Special Recognition Award for its ''all-round excellence in corporate governance''.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAQW3A_3514480.jpg
Kelvin Tan, council member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, one of three co-organisers of the Singapore Corporate Awards.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAT7TS_3513721.jpg
Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman, United Overseas Bank Ltd. He collected a trophy under the Best Managed Board (Large Caps) category.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAFHX9_3513729.jpg
CapitaLand Group's winners (from left): Tony Tan, CEO, CapitaLand Mall Trust Management Ltd; Stephen Lee, board member, CapitaLand Ltd; and Kevin Chee, CEO of CapitaLand Commercial Trust. The group's haul included prizes under the categories for Best Managed Board, Best Annual Report and Best Investor Relations.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCA_3513720.jpg
Tuan Sing Holdings won three awards. From left are: David Lee, board member; Michelle Liem, board member; and William Liem, chief executive. The company took prizes under the categories of Best CFO, Best Investor Relations and Best Managed Board.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAPPLB_3513737.jpg
Sembcorp Industries' chief risk officer Stephen Henderson (left) and CEO Neil McGregor. Sembcorp Industries took a gold award for Best Annual Report in the Market Cap of S$1 billion and Above section.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCA3WZK_3514495.jpg
Wong Kok Hoe (left), chairman, Centurion Corporation Ltd, collected a prize for Best Managed Board (Mid Caps); and Takahashi Kenichi, executive chairman and CEO, Japan Foods Holding Ltd, collected a prize for Best Managed Board (Small Caps).
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCADOAI_3513727.jpg
From left: Kwa Chong Seng, chairman, Singapore Exchange; Rachel Eng, partner & deputy chairman, Wong Partnership; and Jacqueline Poh, deputy secretary, Prime Minister's Office Strategy Group.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAAC1P_3513731.jpg
From far left: Tracey Woon, vice-chairman, Asia-Pacific, Wealth Management, UBS AG; Chua Sock Koong, Group CEO, Singtel; Euleen Goh, chairman, SATS; Junie Foo, chair, BoardAgender and council member, SID; Chng Sok Hui, chief financial officer, DBS Group; Michelle Liem, board member, Tuan Sing Holdings; Dr Melanie Chew, military historian and member of the board, Asia Resource Corporation; Janet Ang, board member, Singapore Press Holdings; and Goh Swee Chen, president, Global Compact Network Singapore and chairperson, Shell Singapore.

BT_20180802_RMSCAS64S_3513732.jpg
Lim Gunawan Hariyanto, executive chairman & CEO, Bumitama Agri Ltd, performed three songs.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCA0MWB_3513723.jpg
Anthony Tan, Deputy CEO, Singapore Press Holdings.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAPE4B_3513722.jpg
From left: Tan Yen Yen, board member, SPH; Tan Chin Hwee, board member, SPH; Janet Ang, board member, SPH; and Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief, EMTM Group, SPH.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_SCA02_3516447.jpg
Emcee-hosts for the evening Junie Foo, chair of BoardAgender and council member of the Singapore Institute of Directors, and Adrian Chan, head of the Corporate Department and a senior partner at Lee & Lee.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAC6MT_3513736.jpg
Loh Hoon Sun, Senior Advisor, Phillip Securities Pte Ltd; and Patricia Enslow, managing director, chief marketing officer, Credit Suisse Asia Pacific.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAL5FR_3514493.jpg
From left: Anna Lysenko, Indochine Group; Associate Professor Chan Yoke Kai, council member, ISCA; and Michael Ma, CEO, Indochine Group.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

BT_20180802_RMSCAHF04_3514496.jpg
Ron Sim, founder and chairman, V3 Group Ltd; and Mrs Lim Hwee Hua, executive director, Tembusu Partners Pte Ltd.
PHOTO: ALVIN TAN
Download PDF version here

RESORTS World Sentosa was the venue of several coronations on July 18 this year, with the Who's Who of the local business scene showing up for the prestigious 13th annual Singapore Corporate Awards.

The very best in corporate governance and shareholder communication were feted that night

