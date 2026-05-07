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Singapore digital banks GXS, MariBank lean on South-east Asia to fuel profitability

They state that loans will be a key driver for growth

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, May 7, 2026 · 05:54 PM
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    • As digital banks in Singapore cross the three-year mark, profitability is coming into sharp focus.
    • As digital banks in Singapore cross the three-year mark, profitability is coming into sharp focus. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s digital banks are turning to faster-growing South-east Asian markets to drive loan growth as they set their sights on the path to profitability. This is amid rising interest income and mounting investor scrutiny.

    Regional businesses in Malaysia and the Philippines are becoming increasingly important contributors to growth for both GXS Bank and MariBank, as competition intensifies in Singapore’s more mature banking market.

    In FY2025, both GXS Bank and MariBank in Singapore reported higher interest income, reflecting how lending has remained a key driver of their growth strategies.

    Singapore digital banksGXS BankSouth-east Asia

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