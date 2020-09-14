Singapore eDevelopment renamed Alset International

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore eDevelopment is being renamed Alset International, the company announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Monday night.

A special resolution on the name change was passed at an extraordinary general meeting held electronically on Sept 9, with the company then lodging the required statutory returns with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore to effect the change.

The company has also arranged to change its trading counter name on the Catalist board, which will take effect at 9am on Sept 17. The new trading counter name will be "Alset".

Singapore eDevelopment shares closed up 0.2 Singapore cent or 3.33 per cent at 6.2 Singapore cents on Monday before the news.