Singapore equities could gallop as opportunities heat up in the Year of the Fire Horse: fengshui master

Some of the best investment opportunities can be found in the local market, adds Maybank Securities’ Thilan Wickramasinghe

Already, Singapore's stock market has been gaining momentum, following a raft of reforms led by the government. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] If fengshui master Ken Koh were to sum up the Year of the Fire Horse in one word, it would be “irrational”. He predicts quick, spontaneous bursts of irrationality that will flare up throughout 2026 – and spill over into the equities markets.

But this might not be a bad thing for investors. “It will create a lot of opportunities,” he said.

The way Maybank Securities’ head of research Thilan Wickramasinghe sees it, global investors could flock to Singapore as a “safe haven” amid a rise in geopolitical uncertainty.