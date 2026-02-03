The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore equities could gallop as opportunities heat up in the Year of the Fire Horse: fengshui master

Some of the best investment opportunities can be found in the local market, adds Maybank Securities’ Thilan Wickramasinghe

Summarise
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Tue, Feb 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Already, Singapore's stock market has been gaining momentum, following a raft of reforms led by the government.
    • Already, Singapore's stock market has been gaining momentum, following a raft of reforms led by the government. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] If fengshui master Ken Koh were to sum up the Year of the Fire Horse in one word, it would be “irrational”. He predicts quick, spontaneous bursts of irrationality that will flare up throughout 2026 – and spill over into the equities markets.

    But this might not be a bad thing for investors. “It will create a lot of opportunities,” he said.

    The way Maybank Securities’ head of research Thilan Wickramasinghe sees it, global investors could flock to Singapore as a “safe haven” amid a rise in geopolitical uncertainty.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore StocksMaybankSingapore stock marketStraits Times Index

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More