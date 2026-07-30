Singapore ETF market hits record S$21 billion AUM in H1 as trading activity doubles: SGX

Gold, Reit ETFs lead asset growth; STI leads equity ETF performance as blue-chip stocks rally

Straits Times Index ETFs crossed the S$5 billion AUM threshold following 16 consecutive months of net inflows. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s exchange-traded fund (ETF) market reached new heights in the first half of 2026, with gold and real estate investment trust (Reit) ETFs leading asset growth.

Total assets under management (AUM) across ETFs listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) climbed 43 per cent year on year to hit S$21 billion, underpinned by S$4.1 billion in net inflows over the past 12 months, SGX said in a market report released on Thursday (Jul 30).

Market liquidity experienced a parallel surge, with daily turnover more than doubling year on year to S$51 million. Eleven ETFs on the local bourse now record over S$1 million in daily turnover.

Blue chips continue rally

The local benchmark also saw sustained institutional and retail buy-in as Straits Times Index (STI) ETFs crossed the S$5 billion AUM threshold following 16 consecutive months of net inflows.

Record monthly inflows in June pushed both the Amova Singapore STI ETF and SPDR Straits Times Index ETF to deliver strong half-year total returns exceeding 13 per cent.

“STI ETFs led Singapore equity ETF performance as blue-chip stocks rallied,” SGX said.

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Gold, Reit ETFs lead asset growth

Safe-haven demand and inflationary hedging continued to channel massive capital into commodities.

The SPDR Gold Shares ETF recorded S$981 million in net inflows during the six-month period alone, swelling its local AUM to S$4.7 billion. Average daily turnover jumped 258 per cent year on year to S$18 million amid strong demand for gold.

“Despite a pullback in gold prices between March and June 2026, investor inflows remained positive throughout the period,” SGX said.

“The combination of continued subscriptions and lower gold prices suggests investors took advantage of the price correction to build or add to their positions, reinforcing gold’s role as a strategic hedge against uncertainty.”

Yield-focused investors continued to anchor their funds in Reits.

Reit ETF assets reached a record high of S$1.8 billion, supported by S$227 million in net inflows as average S-Reit yields remained attractive above 5 per cent.

The Phillip SGX Apac Dividend Leaders Reit ETF was the most resilient Reit ETF in H1, with a year-to-date return of minus 2.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Lion-Phillip S-Reit ETF led performance over the past 12 months, returning 7.4 per cent while offering a gross dividend of 5.45 per cent.

Tech continues to outperform

Technology themes led resilient Apac equity returns in H1.

“Global momentum in artificial intelligence drove outsized returns across North Asian tech and semiconductor markets,” SGX said.

The CSOP CSI STAR & ChiNext 50 Index ETF led overall market performance in the first half of the year with a 61 per cent gain, lifted by the global tech rally.

Other regional tech-focused vehicles, including the Amova MSCI AC AXJ ex China ETF which delivered returns of 46 per cent, also performed well, driven by regional chipmakers such as TSMC, Samsung and SK Hynix.