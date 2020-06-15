Singapore Exchange's SGX Bull Charge Charity Run heads online for 2020

THE Singapore Exchange’s annual SGX Bull Charge charity event will involve a “virtual run” this year as the Covid-19 pandemic puts the kibosh on mass gatherings.

Participants in the 17th edition of the SGX Bull Charge Charity Run, who can be either local or international runners, are to run “at their own pace and space” in the two weeks from Oct 30 to Nov 13, the bourse operator said on Monday.

The fund-raising dash typically comprises a 5km mass run, as well as a 3km run by chief executives and company heads, which will also be held virtually this year.

The Singapore Exchange plans to match contributions dollar for dollar, capped at S$1 million. It will also donate another S$5 for each kilometre run, up to the mass run target of 100,000km.

The bourse has partnered the National Council of Social Service’s Community Chest arm to raise proceeds for welfare organisations AWWA Ltd; Autism Association (Singapore); Fei Yue Community Services; HCSA Community Services; and Shared Services for Charities.

To contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than two dozen lives here, the authorities on March 24 ordered all events and mass gatherings to be deferred or cancelled. While the Republic is set to start the second phase of its planned three-stage social and economic reopening on June 19, event sizes will be limited even during the third and final phase.

Last year’s SGX Bull Charge Charity Run attracted 6,000 participants and raised more than S$3.4 million. More information is available at bullcharge.sgx.com