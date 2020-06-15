You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange's SGX Bull Charge Charity Run heads online for 2020

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 9:06 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE Singapore Exchange’s annual SGX Bull Charge charity event will involve a “virtual run” this year as the Covid-19 pandemic puts the kibosh on mass gatherings.

Participants in the 17th edition of the SGX Bull Charge Charity Run, who can be either local or international runners, are to run “at their own pace and space” in the two weeks from Oct 30 to Nov 13, the bourse operator said on Monday.

The fund-raising dash typically comprises a 5km mass run, as well as a 3km run by chief executives and company heads, which will also be held virtually this year.

The Singapore Exchange plans to match contributions dollar for dollar, capped at S$1 million. It will also donate another S$5 for each kilometre run, up to the mass run target of 100,000km.

The bourse has partnered the National Council of Social Service’s Community Chest arm to raise proceeds for welfare organisations AWWA Ltd; Autism Association (Singapore); Fei Yue Community Services; HCSA Community Services; and Shared Services for Charities.

SEE ALSO

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

To contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than two dozen lives here, the authorities on March 24 ordered all events and mass gatherings to be deferred or cancelled. While the Republic is set to start the second phase of its planned three-stage social and economic reopening on June 19, event sizes will be limited even during the third and final phase.

Last year’s SGX Bull Charge Charity Run attracted 6,000 participants and raised more than S$3.4 million. More information is available at bullcharge.sgx.com

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singtel's AIS associate not liable for regulator's 7.22 billion baht revenue claim: Court

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy Brisbane warehouse for A$21.25 million

Lum Chang unit wins S$155.5 million contract to refurbish former State Courts building

Hatten Land Q3 net loss widens to RM32.3 million

Pandemic prompts 'de-risk' of Astrea IV structure to safeguard future bond redemption

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Koufu to 'buy' on expected rise in food court footfall

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 15, 2020 07:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Singtel's AIS associate not liable for regulator's 7.22 billion baht revenue claim: Court

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singtel’s key telco associate in Thailand was found not liable for a claim of 7.22 billion baht (S$...

Jun 15, 2020 07:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust to buy Brisbane warehouse for A$21.25 million

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust has inked a conditional agreement for a newly-built freehold warehouse in Brisbane for A$...

Jun 15, 2020 07:30 PM
Government & Economy

Incoming travellers to Singapore will have to take swab tests, bear costs of test

SINGAPORE will make changes to its border measures from this week, including testing of all incoming travellers.

Jun 15, 2020 07:24 PM
Government & Economy

Phase Two of Singapore's re-opening set for Friday

SINGAPORE will be moving into Phase Two of reopening from Friday (after June 18, 11.59pm), while students from all...

Jun 15, 2020 07:11 PM
Companies & Markets

Lum Chang unit wins S$155.5 million contract to refurbish former State Courts building

MAINBOARD-LISTED construction group Lum Chang Holdings has clinched a S$155.5 million contract to refurbish the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.