You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore has sufficient telco capacity, says IMDA

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 10:46 PM
UPDATED Sat, Apr 04, 2020 - 12:04 AM
oliviapoh@sph.com.sg

THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday said that Singapore has sufficient telecommunications capacity to cope with an increased demand.

It said in a Facebook post that nine in 10 Singapore households have fibre networks to their homes, and although network traffic has risen since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, the city-state’s fixed and mobile networks will have the bandwidth to cope with demand.

“We will continue to work with our operators to monitor the situation closely and will take proactive steps to increase network capacity – where necessary – to ensure the continuity of this essential service for Singaporeans,” it said.

The post was essentially a response to Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who had said at a nationally televised press conference on Friday that Singapore's infocommunications connectivity was undergirded by the country's National Broadband Network. The press conference had been called to give details of the plan for most workplaces to institute work-from-home arrangements from April 7, with the aim of breaking the chain of transmission of the coronavirus. The exceptions are essential services and key economic sectors, which will operate as normal.

The expected surge in demand for home fibre broadband or mobile network services comes as most people start to work from home. The temporary closure of workplaces is part of a “circuit breaker” effect, to reduce the risk of a big outbreak occurring and to gradually bring Singapore’s numbers down, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said in a nationally televised address before the press conference.

SEE ALSO

Grab, IMDA to pilot accelerator for Singapore startups eyeing overseas expansion

The stricter measures announced on Friday also included the closure of all preschools and student-care centres and a shift to full home-based learning in schools and institutes of higher learning.

Companies & Markets

SGX will stay open and accessible

LHT gets nod to resume ops in Malaysia

OCBC to close 22 branches from April 9 to May 4; Citi to close another four branches

Perennial Holdings unit secures S$250m loan facility

EC World Reit to give out 23.7m yuan in rental rebates; key management and board take 10% pay cut

Sakae Holdings to hold EGM through live webcast

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 11:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal South Africa issues force majeure, cuts salaries

[JOHANNESBURG] ArcelorMittal South Africa has issued force majeure notices to customers and suppliers "where...

Apr 3, 2020 11:34 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Apr 3, 2020 11:21 PM
Life & Culture

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

[LONDON] Face masks could help limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the...

Apr 3, 2020 11:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Santander boosts lending capacity to 90b euros after cancelling dividends

[MADRID] Santander Group has boosted its lending capacity to 90 billion euros (S$140 billion) to support households...

Apr 3, 2020 11:13 PM
Life & Culture

Bill Withers, soul legend who sang 'Lean on Me' and 'Lovely Day', dies at 81

[NEW YORK] Bill Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like Lean on Me...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.