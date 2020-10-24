Singapore hits Goldman Sachs with US$122m payment, warning over 1MDB scandal

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GOLDMAN Sachs Singapore has been charged by the Singapore authorities to pay US$122 million over its involvement in the 1MDB scandal.
This is part of more than US$2.9 billion to be paid as part of a coordinated resolution with criminal and civil authorities in...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes