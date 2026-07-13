The Business Times
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Singapore, Hong Kong IPO rebound set to continue into H2 2026, but risks remain

The cities are reinforcing their roles as Asia’s leading capital-raising hubs as listing activity gathers pace

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Jean Low

Jean Low

Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • SGX recorded five IPOs in the first half of 2026, raising around S$1.1 billion – a sharp increase from a single listing in the same period in both 2025 and 2024.
    • SGX recorded five IPOs in the first half of 2026, raising around S$1.1 billion – a sharp increase from a single listing in the same period in both 2025 and 2024. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] A revival in initial public offerings in Singapore and Hong Kong is expected to extend into the second half of 2026, as regulatory reforms and improving market liquidity sustain a strong recovery in listing activity.

    Singapore’s IPO market has emerged from a prolonged lull, with five listings raising about S$1.1 billion in the first six months of the year, up from just a single IPO for the same period in each of the last two years.

    The five listings in the first half spanned real estate investment trusts (Reits), technology and event management companies. Since then, Foundation Healthcare made its debut on the mainboard, with three more listings expected to come.

    IPOSGXSingaporeHong KongHong Kong Stock ExchangeSingapore stock market

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