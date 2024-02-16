Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine opens 15.2% below IPO price in Catalist debut

Mia Pei

Published Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 9:30 am Updated Fri, Feb 16, 2024 · 9:42 am
Founded in 2011 by Dr Djeng Shih Kien, Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine (SAM) focuses on diagnosing and treating various diseases and health conditions.
PHOTO: HENG YI-HSIN, ST

Singapore Stocks

SHARES of cancer-treatment provider Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine (SAM) opened below its initial public offering (IPO) price at the company’s Catalist debut on Friday (Feb 16).

The counter opened at S$0.195, down 15.2 per cent from its listing price of S$0.23. As at 9.09 am, it was trading at S$0.19 with 299,000 shares changing hands.

Its offering comprised a public tranche of 4.9 million shares, which were reallocated after a previous offering of 4.4 million shares was nearly 1.4 times subscribed. There were also 109.1 million placement shares.

The overall subscription for the IPO was 1.01 times, based on SAM’s statement on Thursday.

Through the IPO, the company will raise S$26.2 million in gross proceeds, with net proceeds to be used mainly for repaying bank borrowings. Some 24.8 per cent of the net proceeds will be used for working capital, and 0.8 per cent for the acquisition of new equipment, facilities and upgrading of systems.

Dr Djeng Shih Kien, SAM’s founder and chief executive, said the IPO’s subscription rate was a “vote of confidence for the growth and impact yet to come”.

SEE ALSO

Founded in 2011, SAM focuses on diagnosing and treating various diseases and health conditions. These include cancer, as well as neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases.

The company lodged its preliminary prospectus on Nov 24, with the aim of becoming a “one-stop ambulatory treatment centre” for cancer, by grouping all relevant services under one roof.

SAM is a unit of Malaysia-listed Berjaya Group, a conglomerate with multiple business verticals, including consumer marketing, property, food and beverage, and gaming.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

IPO

Cancer

Healthcare

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Google announces free AI cyber tools to bolster online security

Singapore shares rise on Friday after key exports data; STI up 0.5%

Prada, XPeng and BeiGene may join Hong Kong’s stock benchmark

Seatrium bags retrofit project for carbon-capture and storage system

No Signboard interim CEO’s stake in white knight raises conflict-of-interest risk

Microsoft’s Xbox to release four titles on external platforms

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 1 minute ago