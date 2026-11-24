Both sides are also divided when it comes to specific counters

Overall, retail investors net bought S$257.4 million while institutions net bought S$38 million last week, according to an SGX market update report on Nov 23. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] While Singapore investors were net buyers in last week’s global semiconductor sell-off, retail and institutional investors diverged in their stock picks.

By sector, retail investors went in big on financial services (S$132 million), followed by technology (S$59 million) and industrials (S$52 million).

On the other hand, institutions’ largest sector purchase was real estate investment trusts (Reits) at S$85 million, followed by telecommunications (S$63 million).

When it came to specific counters, retail and institutional investors also mostly took different sides, coming in split on 55 of the 69 stocks with an average daily traded value of above S$3 million.

Retail’s largest net purchases were DBS (S$51.7 million), UOB (S$48.2 million), ST Engineering (S$40.8 million), Seatrium (S$38.8 million), AEM (S$28.3 million) and Keppel (S$16.4 million).

Put together, these made up about S$224 million, or 87 per cent of retail’s net buying. These counters were all net sold by institutions.

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On the other hand, institutions’ buying was narrower, with the largest net purchases being CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (S$84.8 million), Singtel (S$63.9 million), OCBC (S$63.1 million), Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (S$34.4 million) and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (S$18.7 million), reaching a total of about S$265 million.

Overall, retail investors net bought S$257.4 million, while institutions net bought S$38 million, according to a Singapore Exchange (SGX) market update report on Monday (Nov 23).

But there were some overlaps. Seven of the most actively traded stocks drew at least S$500,000 of net buying from both groups; these were:

CapitaLand Ascendas Reit;

OCBC;

Wilmar International ;

Sembcorp Industries ;

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit ;

SGX ; and

CapitaLand India Trust .

SGX noted in its report that all seven declined between 1.7 and 7 per cent last week. None of the counters were linked to technology names behind the semiconductor sell-off.

However, retail and institutional investors diverged in their trading decisions on technology stocks.

AEM, CSE Global , Frencken , Venture and iFast – the names closest to the artificial intelligence sell-off – were net bought by retail investors and net sold by institutions.

In the 15 stocks that declined 10 per cent or more last week, retail net bought about S$133 million, while institutions net sold about S$137 million. Retail investors were also net sellers of Singtel, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.