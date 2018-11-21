Singapore investors unfazed by market volatility: poll

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FEARS over sluggish global growth, geopolitical uncertainty and trade tensions may have sent markets seesawing for most of the year, but only one in eight Singapore investors feel they pose a risk to investments, according to Legg Mason Global Asset Management's Global
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg