You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Kitchen Equipment's HK-listing bid rejected

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 8:06 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore Kitchen Equipment's bid to list on the Hong Kong's Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) board has been rejected, but the company intends to appeal against the decision, it announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Thursday evening.

This was a renewed application for a dual primary listing, after an earlier application by the company lapsed on Dec 23.

The company said that the GEM Listing Approval Group of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong had convened a hearing on Apr 16 to consider its application, and informed the company on Apr 17 that it had rejected the application.

This was "on the basis that, among other reasons, the company failed to demonstrate its commercial rationale for listing and genuine funding needs", rendering it unsuitable for the listing.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Under the GEM listing rules, Singapore Kitchen Equipment has the right to have the decision reviewed by the GEM Listing Committee, and intends to appeal against the decision. It said it will make further announcements to update shareholders on any material developments of the proposed listing as and when appropriate.

The company's shares closed unchanged at 13 Singapore cents on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Sarine Tech warns of Q1 net loss of between US$1m and US$1.5m

CCT posts 3.8% rise in Q1 DPU to 2.2 Singapore cents

Fabchem China's independent directors recommend shareholders reject offer

Keppel Corp posts lower Q1 net profit, eyes 15% mid- to long-term ROE

Ausdrill investigating fraudulent payments to supplier

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
3 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening