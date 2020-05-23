Singapore-listed healthcare firms stay pat on long-term plans amid pandemic pains

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AS Singapore's hardy healthcare firms are beset by evaporating medical tourism and waning patient volumes amid border closures and the circuit breaker, most are banking on a diversified portfolio and virtual services to tide them over.
Singapore Medical Group (SMG), for...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes