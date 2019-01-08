Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
PRIVATISATION activity may pick up this year as a result of attractive valuations after last year's sell-down and as businesses consolidate. Initial public offerings (IPOs) may also improve as deals delayed from last year due to market uncertainties kick back into gear in 2019
