Singapore market cap for November up 3%, but jitters remain

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE value of members of the Singapore bourse edged up three per cent in November, shrugging off nerves over the US-China trade-war tension, even as the world holds its breath for Saturday's crucial G-20 meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.
The
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg