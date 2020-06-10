You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Singapore market loses steam, snaps six-session winning streak

STI dips 2.8 points to close at 2,794.17; regional markets end mixed.
Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ran out of steam in mid-afternoon on Tuesday, and closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points down at 2,794.17, snapping a six-session winning streak.

The benchmark index had opened higher in the morning but went downhill from mid-afternoon, even as it recovered some...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 10, 2020 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

58 fines issued to businesses and individuals in first week of post 'circuit-breaker' phase one

[SINGAPORE] In the first week of reopening, 58 fines were issued to businesses and individuals following inspections...

Jun 10, 2020 12:23 AM
Transport

Germany earmarks 500m euros for electric car charging: sources

[BERLIN] The German economy ministry wants to earmark 500 million euros (S$785.3 million) from Berlin's bumper...

Jun 10, 2020 12:05 AM
Technology

Huawei's 5G patents means US will pay despite Trump ban

[WASHINGTON] Huawei Technologies owns the most patents on next-generation 5G technology, ensuring the Chinese...

Jun 9, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

IMF hails Hong Kong's status as global financial hub

[TOKYO] Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub is important not only to China but the rest of the world, a...

Jun 9, 2020 11:41 PM
Government & Economy

UK gets near-record £73b demand for new 30-year bond

[LONDON] Britain sold £9 billion (S$15.89 billion) of a new 30-year government bond on Tuesday, part of the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.