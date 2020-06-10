Singapore market loses steam, snaps six-session winning streak

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Straits Times Index (STI) ran out of steam in mid-afternoon on Tuesday, and closed 0.1 per cent or 2.8 points down at 2,794.17, snapping a six-session winning streak.
The benchmark index had opened higher in the morning but went downhill from mid-afternoon, even as it recovered some...
