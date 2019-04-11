You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
STOCKS

Singapore market shrugs off US trade threats

STI closes 2.05 points higher at 3,327.65, with 21 of its 30 blue chips ending the day in the black
Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

DESPITE US President Donald Trump's tariff threats to the EU and the International Monetary Fund lowering its forecast of 2019 global economic growth, the Singapore market managed to inch higher, albeit just.

The bearish sentiment that weighed on Tuesday's US session saw the Straits Times

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BT_20190411_PGBRENTT864_3750608.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Rystad Energy expects crude under-supply for 2019 and 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening