 Singapore market unlikely to mirror GameStop frenzy: market watchers, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore market unlikely to mirror GameStop frenzy: market watchers

Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 8:14 AM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

file7ebo5oc0p0w1mzl3oh2k.jpg
Following the epic short squeeze in GameStop, retail investors elsewhere have set their sights on heavily shorted stocks outside of Wall Street.
PHOTO: REUTERS

FOLLOWING the epic short squeeze in GameStop, retail investors elsewhere have set their sights on heavily shorted stocks outside of Wall Street. But given the small local market and low short selling interest here, the Singapore market is unlikely to mirror the frenzy seen in the US, according...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Higher volatility, liquidity draw younger investors into CFDs

Online shopping should give ARA Logos a lift

Ascendas Reit expects low single-digit rent reversions in FY21

Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts

Corporate digest

Good governance involves both conforming and performing: SID chairman

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 08:18 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand jobs surprise rules out rate cuts, tightening could be back sooner

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's jobless rate dropped unexpectedly and wages expanded, ruling out prospects for further...

Feb 3, 2021 08:13 AM
Consumer

McDonald's can sue ousted CEO over alleged lies about affairs: judge

[WILMINGTON, Delaware] A Delaware judge on Tuesday rejected former McDonald's Corp chief executive Steve Easterbrook...

Feb 3, 2021 07:50 AM
Government & Economy

Biden administration indicates in no hurry to engage China

[WASHINGTON] The Biden administration indicated on Tuesday it is in no hurry to engage with China, a strategic rival...

Feb 3, 2021 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

Myanmar army chief says coup was was 'inevitable'

[YANGON] The military ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's government in Myanmar was "inevitable", army chief General Min...

Feb 3, 2021 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to streamline US immigration, chip away at Trump legacy

[WASHINGTON] US President Joe Biden will sign three more executive orders on immigration on Tuesday as part of a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Myanmar's military suspends all flights till April

Corporate digest

Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts

Online shopping should give ARA Logos a lift

Ascendas Reit expects low single-digit rent reversions in FY21

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for