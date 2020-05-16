You are here

Singapore Medical Group halves final dividend to conserve cash amid Covid-19 pandemic

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM
@AnnabethLeowBT

Singapore

CATALIST-LISTED Singapore Medical Group has halved the final dividend that the board had proposed in February, citing a need to save cash amid the corona-virus pandemic.

The board now intends to pay out 0.4 Singapore cent a share, subject to shareholders' approval at an...

May 16, 2020 05:50 AM
