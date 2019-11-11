You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Medical Group posts flat profit of S$3.14m for Q3

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 5:52 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

Singapore Medical Group's net profit stayed flat for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the healthcare provider reported on Monday.

Net profit edged down 0.1 per cent to S$3.14 million from S$3.16 million a year ago, as higher administrative expenses and distribution and selling expenses offset a 9.6 per cent increase in revenue to S$24.17 million.

Earnings per share was 0.65 Singapore cent, compared with 0.66 cent in the third quarter of the previous year.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, net profit remained flat as well, marginally down 0.1 per cent to S$9.98 million. Revenue rose 9.4 per cent to S$68.82 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Earnings per share for the nine-month period was 2.07 Singapore cents, down from 2.13 cents a year ago. No dividend was declared for the period under review.

SEE ALSO

Singapore Medical Group Q2 net profit up 3.5% to S$3.5m

Net asset value per share was 29.35 Singapore cents as at Sept 30.

Singapore Medical Group shares closed up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.52 per cent to S$0.335 before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

OCBC, DBS PayLah! to integrate with Google Pay by early 2020

Sembcorp buys remaining 30% stake in gas unit from Temasek's Seletar

NetLink to support TPG Telecom 5G trial at Singapore Science Park

Singapore's public healthcare agencies to adopt SGQR payments by end-2020

Pan Asian to dispose China pipe and valve unit for 14.6m yuan

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 05:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Dennis Tan quits as OCBC's head of consumer financial services, Sunny Quek taking over

DENNIS Tan who oversees OCBC Bank's consumer financial services Singapore is leaving the bank.

Nov 11, 2019 05:36 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 1.58...

Nov 11, 2019 05:13 PM
Real Estate

Where the packages go

[NEW YORK] Package deliveries are overtaking New York City and the way many residential buildings have responded to...

Nov 11, 2019 04:38 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks end with steep losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares tanked on Monday as the city was gripped by more protests, with at least one person...

Nov 11, 2019 04:33 PM
Transport

With US$85m of new cash, Voi shows e-scooters aren’t slowing down

[LONDON] Investor confidence in Europe's e-scooter sharing companies is showing little sign of slowing down. Sweden'...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly