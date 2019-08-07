You are here
Singapore Medical Group Q2 net profit up 3.5% to S$3.5m
SINGAPORE Medical Group on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$3.5 million in the second quarter, up 3.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.
Earnings per share was 0.73 Singapore cents, unchanged from the second quarter last year.
Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$23 million, up 6.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.
Net asset value per share was 28.68 Singapore cents as at June 30.
The counter closed flat at S$0.37 on Wednesday before the results were announced.