Singapore Medical Group Q2 net profit up 3.5% to S$3.5m

SINGAPORE Medical Group on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$3.5 million in the second quarter, up 3.5 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Earnings per share was 0.73 Singapore cents, unchanged from the second quarter last year.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$23 million, up 6.8 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Net asset value per share was 28.68 Singapore cents as at June 30.

The counter closed flat at S$0.37 on Wednesday before the results were announced.