Singapore Myanmar Investco sells TPR telco assets for US$8m

Singapore
SINGAPORE Myanmar Investco (SMI), through its indirect subsidiary TPR Myanmar, is selling all of TPR's telecommunications towers and tower leases in Myanmar for US$8 million. The buyer is Irrawaddy Green Towers and its parent company Irrawaddy Towers Asset Holding.
