Singapore office leasing momentum to slow on economy's easing: CGS-CIMB

Singapore
LEASING momentum in the office rental sector is expected to slow due to a weaker macroeconomic backdrop, even as viewing activities resume in Phase Two of Singapore's "circuit-breaker" easing, said CGS-CIMB.
Analyst Lock Mun Yee forecast overall office rents to decline...
