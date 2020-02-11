You are here

Singapore O&G and Katrina Group warn of FY19 losses

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 8:20 AM
TWO Catalist-listed firms warned of losses for the fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2019, according to separate bourse filings on Monday after trading hours.

Singapore O&G, a specialist healthcare provider for women and children, said that notwithstanding its profitable operations, it expects to report a net loss for the fourth quarter and full year, based on a preliminary review of its unaudited management accounts.

The expected net loss is due to significant impairment of goodwill relating to the dermatology business, Singapore O&G said.

Separately, Catalist-listed Katrina Group expects to report a loss for FY2019, mainly due to the gestation period of new outlets from its food and beverage business coupled with the startup costs of its hospitality business.

Both companies will release their FY2019 financial results on or before Feb 29. 

They advised their shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the companies.

Shares of Singapore O&G closed at 29 Singapore cents, up 0.5 Singapore cent or 1.8 per cent, before its announcement.

Katrina Group shares last traded at 12.5 Singapore cents on Feb 7, down 2.4 Singapore cents or 16.1 per cent.

