Singapore O&G Q2 net profit falls 27% to S$2.7m

SINGAPORE O&G, a specialist healthcare provider for women and children, on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$2.7 million for the second quarter, down 27 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Excluding the non-recurring income of S$0.9 million (net of taxes and associated expenses), net profit would have declined by 3.2 per cent, the group said.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$9.9 million, a rise of 15 per cent.

Other operating income fell 91 per cent to S$108,000, due mainly to the absence of one-off proceeds from a legal dispute of S$1.3 million.

An interim dividend of 0.62 Singapore cent per share has been proposed, down from 0.80 Singapore cent per share in the same period last year. The dividend will be paid on Sept 3.

Earnings per share was 0.57 Singapore cent, down from 0.79 Singapore cent in the second quarter last year.

Net asset value per share was 9.46 Singapore cents as at June 30.

The counter rose half a Singapore cent or 1.32 per cent to S$0.385 on Wednesday before the results were announced.