You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore O&G Q2 net profit falls 27% to S$2.7m

Wed, Aug 07, 2019 - 10:08 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

SINGAPORE O&G, a specialist healthcare provider for women and children, on Wednesday posted a net profit of S$2.7 million for the second quarter, down 27 per cent from the same period a year earlier.

Excluding the non-recurring income of S$0.9 million (net of taxes and associated expenses), net profit would have declined by 3.2 per cent, the group said.

Revenue in the three months ended June 30 was S$9.9 million, a rise of 15 per cent.

Other operating income fell 91 per cent to S$108,000, due mainly to the absence of one-off proceeds from a legal dispute of S$1.3 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An interim dividend of 0.62 Singapore cent per share has been proposed, down from 0.80 Singapore cent per share in the same period last year. The dividend will be paid on Sept 3.

Earnings per share was 0.57 Singapore cent, down from 0.79 Singapore cent in the second quarter last year.

Net asset value per share was 9.46 Singapore cents as at June 30.

The counter rose half a Singapore cent or 1.32 per cent to S$0.385 on Wednesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo chairman asks firm to pay unpaid salaries to laid-off staff: YSHA

The Hour Glass posts 19% rise in Q1 net profit to S$17.1m

Singapore Medical Group Q2 net profit up 3.5% to S$3.5m

Trek 2000 International Q2 net profit slides 57% to US$33,000

Chaswood Resources says it expects to report half-year loss

Allied Tech says it expects net loss for Q2, first-half of year

Editor's Choice

BT_20190807_MTVIET_3856517.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
ASEAN Business

Govt support and young population set Vietnam's startup scene abuzz

BT_20190807_ANGNIFTY_3856670.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Stocks

SGX, NSE aim to trade Nifty products via Gift City by end-2020

Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q2 profit falls by 36.1% on broad business declines

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Funan-Singapore.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Q2 profit falls 4.2% on one-off costs from Ascendas-Singbridge acquisition

mediation.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_vistara_070823.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines picks crucial fight against Emirates in India

nz_ausdollar_070868.jpg
Aug 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia dollar drops to lowest since 2009 after New Zealand's aggressive rate cut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly