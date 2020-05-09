Singapore oil trader ZenRock placed under judicial management; raided by police

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Singapore High Court has granted HSBC Holdings' application to place ZenRock Commodities Trading under judicial management (JM).
KPMG's Martin Wong, Bob Yap and Toh Ai Ling were named the interim judicial managers over the troubled oil trader, following a virtual...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes