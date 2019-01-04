You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'

DBS Group Research says fewer rate hikes by the Fed this year will set the scene for S-Reits to continue doing well
Fri, Jan 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

SL_SG generic_040119_11.jpg
REAL estate investment trusts (Reits) are doing well, as investors take cover behind yield plays.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

REAL estate investment trusts (Reits) are doing well, as investors take cover behind yield plays.

Only a handful of the 36 Reits listed on the Singapore Exchange fell on Thursday, while the wider market continued to wallow in a red sea.

The Reits sub-index has

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jan 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_apple_040119_7.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Apple-induced 'flash crash' jolts currency markets

Most Read

1 Kim uses New Year's address to warn Trump
2 Manhattan home prices fall under US$1m for the first time since 2015
3 Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link
4 Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019
5 Keppel Corp sees potential in Asia property sector
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jan 4, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Brent prices likely to rise, but not enough to hasten O&M recovery

BT_20190104_YOENBLOC_3659369.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Real Estate

Dairy Farm hikes price to S$1.84b in push for 80% owner sign-up

SL_Deloittei_040119_5.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Sugar tax, green perks, friendlier tax regime for startups: Deloitte

BT_20190104_APPLE4_3659456.jpg
Jan 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Apple's cut in revenue outlook triggers slump for suppliers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening