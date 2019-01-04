Singapore Reits start the year well, 'likely to continue to shine'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
REAL estate investment trusts (Reits) are doing well, as investors take cover behind yield plays.
Only a handful of the 36 Reits listed on the Singapore Exchange fell on Thursday, while the wider market continued to wallow in a red sea.
The Reits sub-index has
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg