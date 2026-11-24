Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 358 to 242 with 1.2 billion securities traded

Shares of Seatrium are down 7.2% or S$0.11 at S$1.427 after the company said it will axe 2% of its Singapore workforce. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Tuesday (Nov 24) after an overnight surge in Wall Street following the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.1 per cent or 5.06 points to finish at 4,958.87.

Sembcorp Industries led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.5 per cent or S$0.14 to S$5.68.

At the other end was Seatrium , which fell 7.2 per cent or S$0.11 to S$1.42. The company announced earlier in the day that it would lay off 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce.

Keppel also ended the day lower – down 4.6 per cent or S$0.41 at S$8.42 – after news of a merger between StarHub and its M1 unit.

The three local banks rose. DBS gained 0.7 per cent or S$0.48 to S$66.24, OCBC advanced 0.8 per cent or S$0.21 to S$26.62 and UOB was up 0.4 per cent or S$0.14 at S$35.28.

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Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, PC Partner was the top gainer, rising 10.6 per cent or S$0.16 to S$1.67, while UOB Kay Hian was the biggest decliner, falling 4.6 per cent or S$0.13 to S$2.68.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 358 to 242, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$2.3 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mostly higher on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.9 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi gained 6.3 per cent and the Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, meanwhile, lost 0.7 per cent.

“There is nothing quite like a 31 per cent rally in Nvidia to make everyone forget the carnage of the preceding fortnight,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“After the extraordinary punishment inflicted on technology shares, Monday’s reversal certainly provided the sort of relief that makes the trading screens considerably more pleasant to look at,” he added.

Still, Innes pointed to a “rather inconvenient detail”: “Most of the retail investors who spent November buying Nvidia are still struggling to get their money back.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter