Singapore shares continue to falter on Thursday; STI falls 0.1%

DFI Retail Group leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

Across the broader market, losers outnumber gainers 298 to 177, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion change hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks continued to decline on Thursday (Oct 1).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 per cent or 8.21 points to finish at 5,667.67.

DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 6.6 per cent or US$0.21 to US$3.40.

The worst performer among STI constituents was City Developments Ltd , which fell 3.7 per cent or S$0.27 to S$7.12.

The three local banks ended mixed on Thursday. UOB rose 1.2 per cent or S$0.50 to S$43.34, while DBS finished 0.2 per cent or S$0.14 lower at S$77.36 and OCBC declined 1.4 per cent or S$0.44 to end at S$31.55.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, AEM was the top gainer, rising 3.8 per cent or S$0.37 to S$10.17, while UltraGreen.ai was the biggest decliner, falling 3.4 per cent or US$0.02 to US$0.57.

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Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 298 to 177, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock, with 123.9 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 5.6 million shares worth S$430.7 million.

Key regional indices were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 3.3 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 2 per cent, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was down 1.3 per cent.

Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers, said the 30-year US Treasury yields have hit their highest levels since 2022, as unfavourable seasonal dynamics and lofty corporate issuance weighed on fixed income.

The rise is despite cheaper oil from improving supply prospects from Saudi Arabia, following a key pipeline repair.

“Stocks are trying to hang in there, but tighter financial conditions are emboldening the bears and lifting interest in downside hedges, as the four major benchmarks decline against the backdrop of nine of the 11 principal equity sectors sliding, with the exception of technology and utilities,” he added.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter