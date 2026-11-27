Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 418 to 166, as 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion change hands

Diagnostic fluorescence dye Verdye is a product of UltraGreen.ai, the top gainer on the iEdge Next 50 index with a 7% or US$0.025 rise to US$0.38. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Friday (Nov 27), rising for the second day in a row.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.7 per cent or 32.59 points to finish at 4,995.23.

UOL Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.2 per cent or S$0.16 to S$7.44.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 1.5 per cent or S$0.02 to S$1.29, continuing its decline for the week.

The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 0.5 per cent or S$0.30 to close at S$66.15, OCBC rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$26.80, and UOB was up 1 per cent or S$0.37 at S$35.81.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, UltraGreen.ai was the top gainer, rising 7 per cent or US$0.025 to US$0.38; Yangzijiang Financial was the biggest decliner, falling 2.9 per cent or S$0.006 to S$0.199.

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Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 418 to 166, with 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion having changed hands.

Key regional indices were positive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both rose 2.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 4.3 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 1.2 per cent. The US markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said: “Friday’s rally was a much more enthusiastic response, but it came after selling pressure had already grown substantial and positioning had become increasingly defensive.”

He added: “Beijing has taken the unusual step of delivering a market-support message in the middle of the trading day, offering battered Chinese equities a welcome reprieve.

“Technology shares led a spectacular recovery as investors responded to renewed promises of state-backed buying and measures designed to encourage longer-term investment.

“With economic fundamentals still struggling and Washington tightening access to advanced (artificial intelligence) chips, investors must decide whether Beijing has delivered a genuine turning point or simply interrupted another round of selling.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter