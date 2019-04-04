Singapore shares continue to build on gains

Get our introductory offer at only
THE rally in Asian markets continued to build up on the back of improving prospects of a US-China trade deal even though IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned of slower growth in many economies.
Strong Australian retail and trade data also contributed to the improved sentiment across Asia,
