Singapore shares down at Tuesday’s open; STI falls 0.1%

SINGAPORE equities began trading in negative territory on Tuesday (Jun 4), following mixed performances from US stocks as investors tried to shake off economic concerns.

As at 9.01 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) opened 0.1 per cent or 4.34 points lower at 3,344.53. Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 42 to 40 after 27.5 million securities worth S$44.9 million changed hands.

The most actively traded counter by volume was Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, : N2IU 0 % with 4.5 million units traded. The counter fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.24.

NetLink NBN Trust : CJLU 0 % was briskly transacted as well, with the counter inching down 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.83. Aspen : 1F3 0 %, on the other hand, climbed 1.9 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.053.

Performances from local banking stocks were mixed. DBS : D05 0 %edged up 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$36.09. OCBC : O39 0 %fell 1 per cent or S$0.14 to S$14.41, while UOB : U11 0 %declined 0.1 per cent or S$0.04 to S$30.84.

Wall Street stocks posted a mixed performance on Monday, as investors tried to look past weaker-than-expected economic data. The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to 5,283.4, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated 0.3 per cent to 38,571.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 16,828.67.

European shares rose for the third straight session on Monday, led by bond-proxy sectors, as investors looked to a near-certain interest rate cut from the European Central Bank later this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.3 per cent higher at 519.85 on the first session of June.