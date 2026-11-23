Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 339 to 247 as 1.2 billion securities change hands

Shares of Genting Singapore are down 2.8% or S$0.015 at S$0.525. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Monday (Nov 23), following Wall Street’s decline on Friday and extending their fall from last week.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 21.36 points to finish at 4,953.81.

Hongkong Land led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.4 per cent or US$0.20 to US$8.59.

The property developer on Friday raised its full-year profit guidance, as growth in its Hong Kong and mainland China portfolios led to a 38 per cent rise in underlying profit for its third quarter ended Sep 30.

The worst performer among STI constituents on Monday was Genting Singapore , which fell 2.8 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.525.

The local banks continued their losing streak. DBS lost 0.5 per cent or S$0.35 to S$65.76, OCBC fell 0.5 per cent or S$0.13 to S$26.41, and UOB was down 0.8 per cent or S$0.28 at S$35.14.

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Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, CSE Global was the top gainer, rising 7.8 per cent or S$0.055 to S$0.76, while Hong Leong Asia was the biggest decliner, falling 6 per cent or S$0.11 to S$1.73.

Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 339 to 247, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$2.1 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices ended lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.3 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was down 0.5 per cent.

Wall Street “handed Asia a rather unpleasant parcel to unwrap on Monday morning”, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“Friday’s damage was extraordinary,” he added. “The S&P 500 entered correction territory, while the Nasdaq 100 briefly crossed the traditional 20 per cent bear-market threshold from its October peak before recovering somewhat by the close.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter