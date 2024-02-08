Singapore shares fall at Thursday’s open; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares fell at the opening bell on Thursday (Feb 8) morning, despite overnight gains on Wall Street.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.1 per cent or 2.13 points to 3,154.02 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 48 after 94.8 million securities worth S$67.2 million changed hands.

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose 1.1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.093 after 42.7 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Geo Energy Resources, which rose 7.6 per cent or S$0.03 to S$0.425 after 11.8 million shares traded, as well as MarcoPolo Marine which fell 1.8 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.055 with 6.9 million shares moved.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.11 to S$32.56 one day after the lender released its latest financials. OCBC declined 0.4 per cent or S$0.05 to S$12.90, and UOB also slipped 0.4 per cent or S$0.10 to S$28.17.

Stocks on Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday as strong corporate earnings boosted investment sentiments.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.4 per cent higher at 38,677.36, and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.8 per cent to end the day just shy of 5,000 at 4,995.06. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was the best of the bunch, rising by 1 per cent to 15,756.64.

SEE ALSO DBS leads STI up 1% as Singapore shares end Wednesday higher

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

European shares ended lower on Wednesday, led by banks and energy giants. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 0.3 per cent lower at 485.63, with shares in Spain lagging regional peers, down 1.2 per cent.