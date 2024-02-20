Singapore shares fall at Tuesday’s open; STI down 0.1%

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 9:39 am
On the Singapore Exchange, losers outnumber gainers 50 to 48.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Singapore Stocks

SINGAPORE shares fell at the opening bell on Tuesday (Feb 20) morning, despite overnight gains in European markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.1 per cent or 2.32 points to 3,223.59 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 50 to 48 after 27 million securities worth S$35.4 million changed hands.

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It traded flat at S$0.09 after 8.9 million securities were transacted.

Other counters that were briskly traded included Marco Polo Marine, which traded flat at S$0.055 with 2.8 million securities changing hands. Singtel fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$2.36 after 2.6 million shares were transacted.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS declined 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$34.08. OCBC gained 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$13.34, while UOB slipped 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$29.39.

In the US, stock and bond markets were closed on Monday in observance of a public holiday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 hit its highest in over two years on Monday on the back of a strong performance from healthcare stocks, while French and German shares inched down as economic concerns weighed on sentiment. The Stoxx 600 closed 0.2 per cent higher at 492.39.

Straits Times Index

