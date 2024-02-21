Singapore shares fall on Wednesday; STI down 0.6%

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 9:33 am
SINGAPORE stocks fell on Wednesday (Feb 21) morning, tracking overnight losses in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.6 per cent or 18.22 points to 3,225.84 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 61 to 37 after 40 million securities worth S$61 million changed hands.

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose 1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.098 after eight million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Dyna-Mac, which gained 3.8 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.275, as well as SIA which fell 7.6 per cent or S$0.56 to S$6.81.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS fell 0.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$34.08. OCBC declined 0.8 per cent or S$0.11 to S$13.34, and UOB inched up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$29.56.

Over on Wall Street, stocks fell on Tuesday as Nvidia shares declined ahead of upcoming earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2 per cent at 38,563.80, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent to 4,975.51. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.9 per cent to 15,630.78.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 ended its four-day winning streak on Tuesday, weighed down by basic resources and energy stocks. It closed 0.1 per cent lower at 491.90, after ending on a two-year high on Monday.

