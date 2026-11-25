Singtel leads gainers on the blue-chip index, rising 1.9% or S$0.08 to S$4.21

BRC Asia is the top gainer on the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, with a 4.9% or S$0.19 increase to S$4.09. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.6 per cent or 28.04 points to finish at 4,930.83.

Singtel led the gainers on Singapore's blue-chip index, rising 1.9 per cent or S$0.08 to S$4.21.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 4.2 per cent or S$0.06 to S$1.36, following its announcement of a retrenchment exercise a day earlier.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS shed 1.2 per cent to S$65.44, OCBC fell 0.9 per cent to S$26.38, and UOB was down 0.2 per cent at S$35.20.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, BRC Asia was the top gainer, rising 4.9 per cent or S$0.19 to S$4.09, while AEM was the biggest decliner, falling 6.8 per cent or S$0.42 to S$5.79.

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BRC Asia on Tuesday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year increase in second-half net profit to S$63.1 million. Full-year net profit came in at S$115.1 million, up 22 per cent from FY2025.

Across the broader market on Wednesday, losers beat gainers 342 to 252, after 966.1 million securities worth S$1.9 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mostly lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 6.2 per cent. Meanwhile, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI edged up 0.04 per cent.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that Nvidia’s comeback may have reignited enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade, but a deteriorating liquidity backdrop threatens to undermine the broader equity recovery.

“The AI investment boom is becoming a liquidity drain of its own, with hyperscaler capital expenditure outstripping operating cash flow and increasingly competing with financial markets for funding,” he said.

“Corporate cash buffers are wearing thin, leaving equities more exposed to a funding squeeze unless inflation cools, the (US) dollar weakens or the Federal Reserve abandons its hawkish stance.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter