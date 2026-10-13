The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore shares rise 0.3% on Tuesday as Jardine Matheson, banks gain

Hongkong Land leads the gainers on the blue-chip index, rising 2.5%

Summarise
Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 06:18 PM
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 338 to 217, with 992.7 million securities worth S$1.9 billion changing hands.
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 338 to 217, with 992.7 million securities worth S$1.9 billion changing hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Tuesday (Oct 13), even as declines outnumbered gains in the broader market.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.3 per cent, or 15.02 points, to 5,430.50.

    Hongkong Land led the gainers on the blue-chip index, rising 2.5 per cent, or US$0.20, to US$8.13.

    Sats was the STI’s biggest decliner, falling 1.6 per cent, or S$0.06, to S$3.67.

    Fellow Jardine group company Jardine Matheson was up 1.1 per cent, or US$0.59, at US$56.42.

    This was after it announced a deal to buy out Balfour Beatty’s 50 per cent stake in construction group Gammon for £250 million (US$331 million), payable in three tranches to December 2028.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    The conglomerate also raised its 2026 underlying earnings per share (EPS) guidance to US$5.50 to US$5.65, from an earlier expectation for flat earnings of about US$5.33 a share.

    Macquarie analyst Jayden Vantarakis said the Gammon acquisition should be modestly accretive to earnings within the first year.

    Gammon contributed US$53 million in profit after tax and minority interests to Jardine Matheson in FY2025, with Macquarie estimating the acquisition was struck at about six times trailing earnings.

    The brokerage added that Jardine Matheson’s upgraded guidance, implying underlying EPS growth of 3 to 5 per cent, reflected “continued solid performance” across its portfolio in the first nine months of 2026.

    It maintained its “outperform” call and US$80 target price.

    All three local banks finished higher. DBS gained 0.7 per cent, or S$0.53, to S$74.47; OCBC rose 0.5 per cent, or S$0.14, to S$29.20; and UOB was up 1.1 per cent, or S$0.43, at S$40.93.

    Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 338 to 217, with 992.7 million securities worth S$1.9 billion changing hands.

    Regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI gained 0.3 per cent.

    Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.8 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi sank 5.5 per cent.

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSGXSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    Should it trail its peers in performance, UOB may find it harder to attract and retain talent, and invest adequately in AI, technology and risk-management capabilities.

    Looking beyond looming CEO succession, should UOB potentially pursue a transformative merger?

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    From shy teenager to outspoken philanthropist, Chloe Tong has come a long way.

    Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More