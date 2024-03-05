Singapore shares rise at Tuesday’s open; STI up 0.2%

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 9:35 am
PHOTO: BT FILE

Straits Times Index

SINGAPORE shares rose at the opening bell on Tuesday (Mar 5) morning, despite overnight losses in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.2 per cent or 5.28 points to 3,127.49 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 63 to 45 after 36.2 million securities worth S$28 million changed hands.

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It traded flat at S$0.092 after 15.1 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Golden Agri-Resources, which traded flat at S$0.27 after 2.3 million securities were transacted, as well as AnAn International which also traded flat at S$0.006 after two million securities changed hands.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.08 to S$33.50. OCBC traded flat at S$13, while UOB also traded flat at S$28.15.

Over on Wall Street, stocks retreated on Monday as markets awaited key economic data and central bank actions later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.3 per cent at 38,989.83. The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.1 per cent to 5,130.95, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent to 16,207.51.

In Europe, stocks settled just below all-time highs on Monday after investors struck a cautious note ahead of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.03 per cent to 497.41.

Singapore Stocks

Most Popular

