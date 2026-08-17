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Singapore shares rise on Monday; STI up 0.4%

Keppel leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

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Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 06:26 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 343 to 255, as 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 343 to 255, as 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion change hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Monday (Aug 17).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4 per cent or 24.87 points to finish at 5,768.46.

    Keppel led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 3 per cent or S$0.34 to S$11.51.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was Wilmar International , which fell 2.1 per cent or S$0.08 to S$3.67.

    The three local banks ended mixed on Monday. DBS rose 1.8 per cent or S$1.35 to S$76.88, while OCBC finished 0.8 per cent or S$0.24 lower at S$31.55 and UOB finished 1.6 per cent or S$0.67 lower at S$41.13.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, CSE Global was the top gainer, rising 8.9 per cent or S$0.11 to S$1.35, while PC Partner was the biggest loser, falling 5.3 per cent or S$0.17 to S$3.06.

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    Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 343 to 255, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion changed hands.

    International Cement was the most actively traded stock with 107.6 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with 3.1 million shares worth S$236.2 million traded.

    Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was down 0.1 per cent.

    “Global markets remain constructive, but the rally is becoming increasingly selective across regions, sectors and asset classes,” a CGS International (CGSI) market note on Monday read.

    “Financials, energy and healthcare lead US sector momentum, while Greater China and rate-sensitive areas remain more vulnerable,” noted CGSI analyst Billy Toh.

    “Singapore remains the strongest Asian set-up within our momentum framework,” he added.

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

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